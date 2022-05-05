Hitman 3's New Rocky Level Arrives In July, Freelancer Mode Coming Later In 2022

Hitman 3's roguelite mode Freelancer will be in development for a while longer than anticipated, but IO Interactive has revealed that a brand-new level for the game will be available in July. As part of a Year Two roadmap update, IO Interactive explained that thanks to the success of Hitman 3, it had the luxury to devote more time to fine-tune Freelancer mode.

"In short, this mode is quite expansive and involving," IO Interactive said. "It's built for players that want to dive deeper into what a Hitman game can be and for that reason, we've decided to give it more time. Hitman 3 has been a success and with that, we're able to give our team that extra time to tighten the bolts and make sure that the mode is as close to our ambitions as possible."

IO Interactive is aiming to release Freelancer mode in the second half of 2022, with the next big update for the game being an update that adds ray tracing, an overhaul of Featured Contracts, and reactivated Elusive Target missions for the Arcade mode.

The Ambrose Island map

The rocky map that was teased in January, Ambrose Island, will be released in July and is described as having an "intriguing narrative" for Hitman fans. The mission set in this stage takes place before the events of Hitman 3 and fills in a few gaps from the World of Assassination storyline. In case you missed it and you're on Xbox, you can grab the entire trilogy through Game Pass right now.

Beyond its work on Hitman, IO Interactive is also busy developing a James Bond game that is codenamed Project 007 and has been described as being an original spin on the iconic spy.