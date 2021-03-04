Hitman 3 March Roadmap Revealed, Features Contracts By Easy Allies And Eurogamer

Developer IO Interactive has unveiled Hitman 3's March 2021 roadmap. The next batch of content, mostly available to all players for free, includes new weapons, elusive targets, and escalation missions, as well as contracts by game outlets Easy Allies and Eurogamer.

Hitman 3's March content kicks off with The Lesley Celebration escalation mission, which sees players assassinate various targets while inside a Berlin nightclub. March 11 is the start of the first series of featured contracts in Hitman 3 by Easy Allies. The media company will take players on a plethora of unknown missions through the Chinese municipality of Chongqing.

From March 19-25, players can track down The Stowaway elusive target on the Isle of Sgail. Following this event is the next series of featured contracts by Eurogamer. On March 25, the publication will take players to the Argentinian city of Mendoza for some unknown missions.

The two big Hitman 3 events fall at the end of March: an escalation mission exclusive to Hitman 3 Deluxe Edition owners and an Easter seasonal event collecting eggs in Berlin. The former, titled The Satu Mare Delirium, tasks players with escaping a high-security facility. Completing the mission unlocks a straitjacket, the Taunton dart gun, and the straitjacket belt. Meanwhile, the Berlin Egg Hunt has players hunting eggs located around Berlin. This event runs from March 30 to April 12, and players who complete it will unlock the raver outfit.

Check below for a look at what's coming to Hitman 3 this month.

Hitman 3's March 2021 content roadmap.

In other Hitman 3 news, IO Interactive dropped a new patch for the game in February 2021. It added new clothing items like a tactical turtleneck, conte for Deluxe Edition owners, and various quality-of-life-improvements.