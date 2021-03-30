Hitman 3 March Patch Notes: New Update Prepares The Game For The Season Of Greed

IO Interactive has announced a new patch for Hitman 3, which prepares the game for its upcoming DLC campaign and fixes several bugs along the way. Measuring in at around 3.5 GB in size on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox platforms, no download is required for people playing the cloud version on Stadia and Nintendo Switch.

Version 3.20 of Hitman 3 invites players to Dubai to indulge in a new three-stage Escalation: The Greed Enumeration and unlock sin-themed rewards as part of the first act in the Seven Deadly Sins expansion. If taking part in greedy assassinations aren't to your liking, you can dress Agent 47 up for a chocolate-coated chicken egg pursuit as part of the Berlin Egg Hunt seasonal event.

A new Elusive Target will be available to stalk in the Dartmoor level until April 9, and if you're interested to see just how perfectly IO Interactive has executed its vision for the final chapter in Hitman's world of assassination trilogy, then you can try a section of the game out for free in a starter pack. The Hitman 3 Starter Pack will unlock the opulent Dubai opening level for free, but it'll only be available until April 5.

Other technical fixes and tweaks will see Hitman 3 made more stable, while a number of smaller bugs have been addressed such as textures not loading correctly and sound effects not playing when certain weapons were fired. Xbox One, Xbox One S and Xbox One X users can also toggle between an unlocked frame rate or they can lock the game's visuals to 30 fps. On Xbox One X, Hitman 3 has run at a mostly smooth 60 fps in the unlocked mode.

Each location in Hitman 3 has received a number of minor tweaks as well. A bug in the Dartmoor level that would see bodies catapulted into the air instead of being dumped has been addressed, an issue that could cause 47 to get stuck inside a grape box in Mendoza has been resolved, and Carl Ingram will no longer often repeat a line of dialogue when using the dictaphone.

You can see all the changes, along with some cheeky commentary from IO Interactive, below. For more changes and known issues in the older Hitman games, you can visit the Hitman website for more details.

General Updates

Stability Improvements

We've resolved several issues that could cause the game to crash or, in rare cases, cause endless loading.

Requiem

The Requiem Pack is back, and included in the H1 GOTY Access Pass. Any HITMAN 3 owners who have installed the H1 GOTY Access Pass will also have access to the three items included in the Requiem Pack.

Trophies/Achievements

We've resolved several issues that could prevent players from unlocking the following trophies; Shortcut Killer, Dune Rider (Dubai), Full House (Dartmoor), Rich Harvest (Mendoza), Future Shock (Chongqing), Pure Poetry (Hantu Port).

Additionally, fixes for the following challenges that are required to unlock some trophies/achievements have also been implemented: Discover Dubai, Discover Mendoza.

Players that have been affected should unlock the relevant trophies/achievements when they launch the game after installing the 3.20 patch. We know some players are also having issues with other trophies/achievements. We're tracking and working on updates for those.

Framerate Unlocked

Xbox One, Xbox One S and Xbox One X users can now toggle between a locked/ 30fps or unlocked framerate. Locked is the default option. In testing, we've hit a very consistent 60 fps on Xbox One X across all three games in the trilogy, with only occasional dips.

Trinity Guns

We've resolved an issue where a white, floating attachment could be seen on the weapons in the Trinity Pack (pre-order bonus)

Leaderboards

We've resolved an issue that could cause players to see erratic leaderboard positions after completing a mission. In some cases, this would show players that they performed worse than the entire leaderboard, i.e 501/500.

Default Disguise

We've resolved an issue that could cause 47 to start in a suit, even when a starting location with a forced disguise was selected. This could cause him to be immediately suspicious in some circumstances.

Silenced Guns

We've resolved an issue that could cause the sound effects of the Bartoli 12G and the Shashka A33 to not play when they are fired by NPC's.

Wallpop

We've resolved an issue where the 'Piercing' perk was not properly displayed on the ICA Bartoli Woodsman Hunting Rifle Covert.

Interaction Font Size

We've added more options for the size of interaction prompts, allowing players to choose from font size 10, 15, 20, 25, 30 and 35. Choosing a larger font size may cause text to overlap in crowded instances, where multiple prompts are on the screen.

Visual Fidelity

We've resolved several issues across multiple locations that could cause textures to 'disappear' at certain angles, where items would appear to be 'floating' or where positioning the camera in a certain position could cause Agent 47 to disappear.

Silenced Weapons

We've ironed out a few inconsistencies with several silenced weapons.

The HKW21 Pale Homemade Silencer, ICA DTI Stealth, ICA Tactical Shotgun Covert, DAK Gold Covert and DAK Black Covert were all missing the 'suppressor' tag in their inventory description.

Also, the ICA Tactical Shotgun Covert was not being treated as a silenced weapon by NPCs. That's changed as well now.

Holster Audio

We've resolved an issue that was preventing the 'holster' sound effect from triggering.

Normal vs Medium

We've adjusted the text on some of our 'graphics settings' descriptions so that they're consistent between the game and the launcher. Medium is the new normal.

Version ID

We've added an extra line to the settings menu to also display the current version ID of the game. This will help us when troubleshooting issues in development and with players.

Where It's Due, 3.20

We have updated the HITMAN 3 credits to reflect the work that has been done since we submitted the game for release. We also correct a few errors and included new members of the team.

Location Changes: Dubai, UAE

Drop The Body

We've resolved an issue where it was not possible to dump bodies off some ledges of the building in Dubai.

Wait, what water?

We've resolved an issue where overflowing the sink in one of the bathrooms in Dubai wouldn't attract anyone.

Hold Up

We've tweaked the setup of the guard at the VIP balcony in Dubai so that he will enforce trespassing rules. Previously, he would allow 47 to trespass all too easily without consequence.

Repetitive Repetition

We identified an issue where Carl Ingram would often repeat a line of dialogue when using the dictaphone, so we've resolved the issue where Carl Ingram would often repeat a line of dialogue when using the dictaphone.

Location Changes: Dartmoor, England

Safe Space

We've resolved an issue where 47 could be spotted by guards that were outside, when he was inside the greenhouse in Dartmoor.

Body Container

We've resolved an issue with some containers in Dartmoor where a prompt on the side of the container would allow 47 to 'dump' the body. He wasn't supposed to be allowed to do it though, so the body would be launched into the air. We've removed the prompt.

Location Changes: Berlin, Germany

Inaccurate Weaponry

We've resolved an issue where the description of the weapons carried by targets in Berlin was not accurate.

UI_CONTRACT_FOX

We've resolved an issue where debug text would appear as an objective after performing specific actions in Berlin.

Unidentified Target

We've resolved an issue that could prevent a target from being displayed in Instinct and their details being added to the Intel menu.

Location Changes: Chongqing, China

This was the Silenced Version

We'd like to award Reddit user u/StealthyBastard94 the prize for 'Most Entertaining HITMAN 3 Bug Report' for March. We've now changed the description so that it no longer says that the gun is silenced.

Chongqing Shortcuts

We've resolved an issue where unlocking a shortcut in Chongqing could prevent players from unlocking the associated challenges with all shortcuts.

Chongqing Controller

We've resolved an issue that could cause inconsistencies in the 'Controller' Mission Story.

Cover Up

We've removed a piece of cover in Chongqing that was floating.

The Phoenix Discourse

We've resolved an issue where 47 could 'hack' a laptop in Chongqing despite not having the proper clearance. We know that's the whole point of hacking, but it makes sense if you play the game.

Location Changes: Mendoza, Argentina

Security Door

We've resolved an issue in Mendoza where an erroneous objective would appear in the menu after interacting with the security door terminal.

Mendoza Contracts

We've fixed an issue where Contracts created on Mendoza would sometimes fail to load, depending on when they were created.

Grape Box

We've (apparently) resolved an issue that could cause 47 to get stuck inside a grape box in Mendoza.

Security Consistency

We've resolved an issue that could cause some inconsistencies with the locations of the Head of Security and the Sommelier in Mendoza.

Grape Pressure

We've resolved an issue where some bodies could not be contained within the grape presser.

Location Changes: Carpathian Mountains, Romania

Mountain Range