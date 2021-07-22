Hitman 3 Lust DLC Launches July 27, Watch The Trailer

Hitman 3's next DLC chapter of the Seven Deadly Sins expansion is themed around lust, and it's launching on July 27. The Lust DLC takes Agent 47 into the nightclub from the Berlin map where he'll track down and murder his "secret admirer."

The new Escalation contract for the expansion is called The Lust Assignation. Agent 47 must track down clues and discover this special person before taking them out.

Everyone who completes the contract gets the following items:

The Scarlet Suit

The Serpent's Tongue

The Serpent’s Bite

The Lust Assignation

The Lust DLC can be purchased by itself for $5 or through the Seven Deadly Sins bundle for $30. Lust is the fourth of seven planned DLCs for Hitman 3's Seven Deadly Sins bundle, following Greed, Pride, and Sloth. Gluttony, Wrath, and Envy are still to come.