Hitman 3 Elusive Target Guide: Where To Find The Deceivers

Hitman 3's first Elusive Target mission has arrived, and much like previous contracts where Agent 47 had to eliminate individuals living on borrowed time, completing this mission can be a challenging experience. Unlike regular missions or Escalation contracts, Elusive Targets won't appear as a red silhouette when you use 47's instinct vision to search for them.

You'll have to find them the old-fashioned way, and you'll also only have a single chance at assassinating your marks and escaping from the scene of the crime. Here's how you can take care of the Deceivers, two political opportunists who are currently exploring the scenic town of Sapienza from 2016's Hitman game.

Where to find Richard J. Magee

Magee's an easy target to find, as he sticks to the mayor's office in Sapienza. Two primary entrances are available to the office, which are both guarded by Silvia Caruso's mansion security. While you can slip past while wearing a security disguise, it's worth heading to the clock tower and making your way up to the upper floors.

A security office has been set up and contains three of Caruso's bodyguards inside, as well as a computer where you can erase any footage of Agent 47 in case any security cameras spotted you.

Either disguise yourself and enter this area or eliminate all three members of the security detail without raising the alarm. Inside you'll also find a crowbar, which you can use to drop a chandelier onto Magee's head, taking him out with a kill that looks like a complete accident.

Alternatively, you can sneak into the mayor's office, remove any human obstacles in your way, and set a trap for Magee when he's done briefly chatting to the staff next in the next room.

Where to find Anthony L. Troutt

Troutt is also an easy target to discover, as he primarily spends his time sitting inside the personal library on the ground floor of the Caruso mansion. Flanked by two bodyguards and mansion staff, Troutt will occasionally wander the library and make remarks about Caruso's choice in literature.

The staff will also take Troutt on a tour of the underground wine cellar, which creates several safer opportunities to assassinate him. While the cellar itself contains several staff members and security, they can be dealt with between visits for some one-on-one time with Troutt.

There's also a prime opportunity to leave a C4 trap near the wine cellar, or take up a position in the nearby clock tower with a sniper rifle when Troutt walks out into the open. The choice is yours.