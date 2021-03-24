Hitman 3 DLC Pits Agent 47 Against The Seven Deadly Sins In New Expansion Series

Two months after launch, Hitman 3 players will be able to embark on a new globe-trotting quest that will pit Agent 47 against some of humanity's oldest vices. Greed, the first chapter of Hitman 3's Seven Deadly Sins seven-part-expansion series, will be released on March 30 and will be followed by several future installments that can be purchased individually for $5 each or $30 for the entire collection on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Stadia, Switch, and PC.

In the first contract, Agent 47 will tackle the Greed Enumeration Escalation mission, which will unlock the Rapacious Suit, Devil's Cane, and Greedy Little Coin once completed. Greed will be followed by six more themed chapters, titled Pride, Sloth, Lust, Gluttony, Wrath, and Envy.

Developer IO Interactive previously mentioned that while Hitman 3 likely wouldn't receive any new levels, the studio was looking to support the game by using existing locations and reimagining them in a more twisted fashion.

Hitman 3's current March roadmap of content is winding down, and has so offered a new escalation mission that can be completed to unlock a straitjacket, the Taunton dart gun, and the straitjacket belt. Players still have until March 29 to track down The Stowaway elusive target on the Isle of Sgail, and from March 30 until April 12 there'll an Easter seasonal event where you can guide Agent 47 through an egg hunt in the Berlin level.

