Hilarious Trailer For The Disaster Artist Recounts Making The Worst Movie Of All Time

The Disaster Artist, the upcoming James and Dave Franco comedy, recounts the making of the worst movie of all time, The Room. The first teaser for the film has been released and Tommy Wiseau--played by James Franco--can't seem to get his lines right.

The moment in the trailer above was recounted in the book The Disaster Artist, written by Greg Sestero, who played Mark in the infamous 2003 film The Room. Sestero's book tells the story of an actor in their late teens meeting an older man of indeterminate age and nationality who occasionally claims to be a vampire. The two men created one of the most bizarre films of all time--The Room--which gained a cult following over the past decade.

The film adaptation of Sestero's journey with Wiseau--a rich, mysterious madman who gets upset when you ask him how he became rich--is directed by James Franco, who also plays Wiseau. In addition, Franco's brother, Dave, plays Sestero, Josh Hutcherson plays Philip Haldiman--who fans will know as the drug-addicted manboy Denny--and Ari Graynor plays the beautiful Juliette Danielle-whose character, Lisa, is tearing Wiseau apart.

An early cut of the film was revealed back in March at SXSW and was considered a hit with the audience, even though there was a "work in progress" disclaimer prior to the screening. Indiewire said, "Everyone should be able to laugh along with Franco even if they won’t fully appreciate his work without seeing The Room.”

The Disaster Artist gets a wide release on December 8.