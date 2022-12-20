High On Life Is Doing Great On Xbox Game Pass, Apparently

Squanch Games' wild and wacky shooter High On Life is tearing it up on Xbox Game Pass, it seems. Benji Sales on Twitter found a list that showed the new game from Ricky and Morty's Justin Roiland as the No. 1 "most-popular" Xbox Game Pass title earlier this week. The game's own Twitter account re-shared the tweet.

The developer did not share any specific player or engagement numbers, however, and it only passed along Benji's tweet, saying it "heard" that the game was No. 1 on Game Pass, not that it actually is.

Whatever the case, it does seem that High On Life is performing well on Xbox. On the Xbox.com website, High On Life ranks No. 5 on the current "best-seller" list and No. 3 for "most-played."

Microsoft promoted the game heavily as a day-one launch title for Xbox Game Pass, and it advertised the game with a takeover banner on Xbox.com and with prominently placed promotional materials on the Xbox dashboard.

Heard High On Life is the #1 game on @XboxGamePass… https://t.co/QAb2RLtvqp — High On Life (@highonlifegame) December 19, 2022

High On Life released on December 13 not just for Xbox, but also PC. On Steam, High On Life doesn't rank in the top 100 most-played games but it currently sits at No. 3 on the best-seller list for games (it is technically fourth overall, as Valve's Steam Deck hardware platform ranks No. 1). Squanch Games has not announced if High On Life is coming to PlayStation or Nintendo Switch.

GameSpot has contacted Microsoft in an attempt to get more details on how High On Life is performing on Xbox Game Pass.

GameSpot's High on Life review scored the game a 7/10. "The story, off-beat as it may be, is told incredibly well, with characters and moments I'll be referencing for a while. Even if you're not a fan of the kind of humor High On Life presents, thegamethat's here is worth the trip," Jason Fanelli wrote.