High-End Halo Infinite Clothing And Fashion Line Announced, Includes Watch, Jacket, Bag, And Wallet

Microsoft already has a Halo merch store where you can buy t-shirts and other Halo-themed clothing, but if you're looking to spend even more money, Super Groupies has announced a collaboration with Microsoft for a high-end premium Halo fashion line to celebrate Halo Infinite and the 20th anniversary of the series.

Every item in the collection is "uniquely inspired" by Master Chief, and this includes a watch, a jacket, a bag, and a wallet. Each item is made to order. Preorders open September 28 on the Super Groupies website and will be cut off once the company reaches its cap on what it can make. The jacket, backpack, and wallet are expected to ship in late February 2022, with the watch lined up for mid-March 2022.

Gallery

The chronograph watch costs $240 and uses the franchise's trademark olive green color scheme, featuring orange and black accents and the UNSC and 117 logos.

The green jacket ($230) features the UNSC and 117 logos, while the arm pocket has a zipper made of "orange iridescent fabric" inspired by Master Chief's helmet visor. The hood is removable and has stitched motifs modeled after Master Chief's helmet.

"As expected, a half-ton armor was unrealistic, but this jacket will let you feel what it’s like to be a heroic Spartan like the Master Chief," reads a line from its description. "As it's been redesigned for everyday use, please note that this product does not come with energy shielding."

The $150 backpack, meanwhile, is also green and has 117 plastered on it and features numerous side pockets featuring zipper pulls modeled after a Halo ring. The shoulder straps has the UNSC logo embroidered on them.

The bifold wallet ($110) is designed to look like the texture of Master Chief's armor, and it features 117 printed on it. The UNSC logo is featured on the inside, and there are slots for four cards and a zippered compartment to keep your valuables safe.

Check out the images in the gallery above to get a closer look at all the new Halo items.

In other news, Halo Infinite's Big Team Battle beta test takes place this weekend. Unlike previous tests, you do not need to be a Halo Insider to get in--everyone is being invited.