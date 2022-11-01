Hideo Kojima's Next Game Features Deadpool 2 Actress

Hideo Kojima continues to slowly reveal new details about his next game. An update to a teaser page on Kojima Productions' website confirms that actress Shioli Kutsuna will appear in the game alongside the previously announced Elle Fanning.

Kutsuna played Yukio in Deadpool 2. The artwork confirming Kutsuna's involvement in the new Kojima game features the same type of "strands" that showed up in early teasers for Death Stranding.

Whether or not Fanning and Kutsuna are set to appear in the presumed Death Stranding sequel or Kojima's Xbox game, or something else entirely, is unknown for now.

Kojima's teasers have been cryptic, posing questions like "Who Am I?" and "Where Am I?" Kojima has suggested more reveals are coming, and The Game Awards in December--run by Kojima's good pal Geoff Keighley--could be a possible venue for another announcement.

Kojima recently talked about one of his upcoming titles. He explained that it's something he's wanted to make for years, but the technology wasn't up to scratch until now. "It's almost like a new medium," Kojima said. "If this succeeds, it will turn things around--not just in the game industry, but in the movie industry as well."