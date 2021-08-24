Hideo Kojima Turns 58, Vows To Stay Creative Even As His Body Fails Him

Gaming legend Hideo Kojima recently celebrated his 58th birthday, and to mark the occasion, the Metal Gear designer promised to stay creative for as long as he can.

In a tweet, Kojima acknowledged that his physical body is on the decline, but his creativity is as sharp as ever. "Although my body is failing me, my creativity is not waning yet. Until my brain loses its creative power, I'll continue to strive to create things. That's my instinct, and that's what I love to do. Thank you," he wrote.

Kojima also reminded his Twitter followers that Brad Pitt is also 58 and Tom Cruise is 59. And although about 95% of Kojima Productions is working remotely, they still had an office birthday party for Kojima featuring a scrumptious-looking cake topped with strawberries and blueberries.

Turned 58 years old today, and although my body is failing me, my creativity is not waning yet. Until my brain loses its creative power, I'll continue to strive to create things. That's my instinct, and that's what I love to do. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/rgaPBKeWXq — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) August 23, 2021

In case you're wondering, I'm the same age as Brad Pitt, and Tom Cruise is one year older. — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) August 23, 2021

KJP is about 95% remote. So, there are always very few people around. However, surprise! Thank you very much! I'm so happy!😭 pic.twitter.com/9CqY7dzE49 — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) August 24, 2021

Kojima's latest project is Death Stranding, which sold 5 million copies and is now getting a director's cut edition in September. An "extended" gameplay trailer for the game on PlayStation 5 will air during Gamescom Opening Night Live this Wednesday, August 25. Separate from that, Kojima recently teased that a different video for the game is set to be released soon. This trailer could be released as soon as early September, Kojima himself estimates.

Finished replacing the playing video! Sound mix is done! The rest is going to be sent to the concerned parties for checking again. Perhaps the final trailer will be released in early September?

🌈🦀🐟🐋🐬☔️🌱👻🌪💀⛱👶👍🎂 pic.twitter.com/CBlrcmNspg — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) August 24, 2021

Kojima's next game after Death Stranding might be an exclusive for Xbox with cloud integration. According to a report, Kojima and Xbox have signed a letter of intent, but it might not be a done deal, and it's early days in any event.