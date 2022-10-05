Hideo Kojima Teases New Project With Nothing But Question Words

Hideo Kojima has once again teased his upcoming project, albeit with a slight elaboration on an already-released cryptic image.

On September 15, the Kojima Productions website updated with the image of a silhouetted face, lit from behind so that facial features cannot be seen. The image is superimposed with the text "Who Am I?" In the darkness at the bottom of the image, there is a peculiar symbol resembling double doors, as well as the Kojima Productions logo. The original release of the image prompted speculation that the face belonged to Elle Fanning, but the identity of the figure has yet to be revealed. Today, Kojima shared the same image with this accompanying text, "The answer to 'WHO' at TGS will be in the next 'WHERE'."

The answer to “WHO” at TGS will be in the next “WHERE”. pic.twitter.com/y6Y6l7gAxo — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) October 5, 2022

The exact meaning of this post is a bit tricky to parse and we likely won't fully know until after the answer has been revealed, but it would seem to indicate that more information will be announced at an upcoming trade show or press conference. This could be The Game Awards, which broadcasts on December 9, 2022, but the phrasing "the next where" is vague enough to cast doubt on even safe bets.

Exactly what project this tweet refers to is also in doubt, as Kojima has potentially multiple projects in the works. He announced an Xbox project at Gamescom which would utilize cloud technology. Norman Reedus has also let slip that that a sequel to Death Stranding is currently in production.