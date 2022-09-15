Hideo Kojima Teases New Game With Mysterious Photos And Website

Video game creator and weekly podcaster Hideo Kojima has begun teasing his next project, which is featured on a new website. A shadowy image of a face with the words "Who Am I?" written across can be seen on the site, and clicking on the image prompts users to share the photograph across social media. Something that Geoff Keighley has naturally done already.

As for what it is exactly Kojima is working on, don't expect a reveal at the Tokyo Game Show this week as the developer downplayed those rumors earlier. Some online sleuthing has claimed that the person in the photo is actress Elle Fanning, and other people have pointed out that Norman Reedus--who played Sam Porter Bridges in Death Stranding--has begun following her recently on Instagram.

The rabbit hole goes even deeper, as Kojima also shared a recent image of himself, Geoff Keighley, and Jordan Peele on a video call together. Kojima worked with a number of big names on the original Death Stranding, including Mads Mikkelsen, Guillermo del Toro, Lea Seydoux, Margaret Qualley, Troy Baker, and Conan O'Brien amongst several other people.

As for Reedus, he accidentally revealed that Death Stranding 2 is in production, a slip of the tongue that had severe(ly gentle) repercussions for the actor. On top of that, Kojima also confirmed during Gamescom that he's busy making a new title for Xbox.