Hideo Kojima Reacts To Norman Reedus Announcing Death Stranding 2

Game director Hideo Kojima has seemingly reacted to actor Norman Reedus' recent announcement that Death Stranding 2 is now in development, despite Kojima Productions not yet announcing that Death Stranding 2 is now in development. Kojima posted photos of himself with The Walking Dead star, basically telling him to go to his room.

One of the photos Kojima shared was of Reedus on his knees, with Kojima wielding Negan's barbed-wire bat, pretending to get ready to bash his brains in (we hope!). Kojima is obviously joking here, as he and Reedus are friends and had plans to make a Silent Hill game together before they made Death Stranding.

Reedus said in a Leo Edit magazine interview published on May 17 that work had just begun on Death Stranding 2. "We just started the second one," he said. The interview went largely unnoticed until May 20, when stories about Death Stranding 2 began to circulate based on his quotes.

Before this, it was reported that Death Stranding studio Kojima Productions might be working on an Xbox-exclusive game. GameSpot will report back with more details as they become available.

The way in which Reedus casually mentioned an unannounced game also prompted some in the video game industry to wonder why the business is so obsessed with secrecy.

The original Death Stranding was the first in Kojima's so-called "strand" game genre. It was also packed with big-name actors and celebrities like Mads Mikkelsen, Guillermo del Toro, Lea Seydoux, Margaret Qualley, Troy Baker, and Conan O'Brien, among others.

Reedus was originally set to star in Kojima's new Silent Hill game, but that project fell apart and Death Stranding happened instead. Konami's Silent Hill series may be returning, according to a leak, but Kojima and Reedus are not expected to be involved.

Death Stranding sold more than 5 million copies before the launch of the director's cut, so it sure seems that the game was a hit. Sony published the PS4 and PS5 edition, with 505 Games handling the PC release in 2020. The game has not been released on Xbox.