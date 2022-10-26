Hideo Kojima Has Said One Of His Next Games Is "Almost Like A New Medium"

Metal Gear Solid and Death Stranding creator Hideo Kojima has teased one of his upcoming games by calling it almost "a new medium."

In a recent interview with The Guardian, Kojima touched on one of his upcoming titles, where he explained that it's something he's wanted to make for years, but the technology wasn't up to scratch until now. "It's almost like a new medium," said Kojima. "If this succeeds, it will turn things around--not just in the game industry, but in the movie industry as well."

Kojima didn't provide any details on what this means exactly, but spoke about how with new ideas, it's normally the second or third person who is likely to succeed commercially. "For the first person, everything is hard," he said. "But I want to be the first. I want to keep being the first."

The Guardian notes that the project he discussed here was a second, unknown one, not related to the followup to Death Stranding we all know is happening thanks to actor Norman Reedus.

Earlier this month, Kojima teased one of his upcoming projects, later revealing that actress Elle Fanning will be featured in it, though it's unclear if this is related to the rumored Death Stranding 2, or the second, unannounced project. Many speculate that a proper reveal will be coming at The Game Awards, considering how frequently host Geoff Keighley and Kojima collaborate with one another.

The second project is also possibly the one that Hideo Kojima spoke of when he announced his partnership with Xbox Game Studios earlier this year, as Death Stranding is still a PlayStation console exclusive. Kojima did later note that he does still have a "very good relationship" with Sony following the Xbox reveal, where he also alluded to this second mystery project that will seemingly utilize Xbox's cloud technology.