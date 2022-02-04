Hideo Kojima Has Launched His Own Podcast

Have you ever wished that you could spend some time with Hideo Kojima and listen to him talk about video games and movies? Well the good news is that you'll soon be able to, as the legendary game designer is launching his own podcast on Amazon Audible called Hideo Kojima's Radioverse.

The bad news is that it'll be exclusive to Japan, and you'll need a solid grasp of Japanese to follow along with Kojima and his guests when they discuss several topics.

"Each time, we welcome a variety of guests to talk about deep topics related to games and movies that cannot be heard anywhere else," the description for the show reads.

For its debut episode, Kojima will be joined by members of Japanese YouTube channel 2BRO, which has a sizeable following and an impressive subscriber base of over 3 million followers. Kojima had previously teased a "radical" new project in January, while Kojima Productions announced a film and TV business arm back in November 2021.

As for the studio's future, its debut game Death Stranding was recently ported to PC and will be enhanced by a Director's Cut upgrade in March that will cost $10.

The team's next game might be an Xbox title, although nothing has been confirmed yet. Hideo Kojima--who turns 59 in August--isn't ready to call it a day yet in the gaming industry and has promised to stay creative for as long as he can.