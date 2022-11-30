Hideo Kojima Hangs Out With Directors Guillermo Del Toro And Mike Flanagan

The Death Stranding creator shares a photo of himself dining with the directors.

By on

Comments

Death Stranding creator Hideo Kojima is presumably busy working on a new game, but he's still finding time to dine with famous friends. The video game auteur shared a photo of himself sitting next to movie directors Guillermo del Toro and Mike Flanagan.

Del Toro is a longtime collaborator with Kojima, on top of being known for his work on films like Pan's Labyrinth and The Shape of Water. He was linked to the infamously canceled Silent Hills and appears in Death Stranding.

Meanwhile, Flanagan has a strong horror pedigree, with recent hits on Netflix including The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass. He's holding a grub-like plush in the photograph.

Earlier this month, Kojima teased his new game with a mysterious poster of Elle Fanning featuring the words, "Who Am I?" There is some speculation this project might be a Death Stranding sequel. Though it's also possible that this work is what Kojima has referred to as "almost like a new medium." One thing that's certain is Kojima is partnering with Xbox Game Studios on a title.

There's a chance Kojima might pull back the curtain on his next game at The Game Awards next week. He's friends with Geoff Keighley, who runs the annual show.

Click To Unmute
DEATH STRANDING - PC Game Pass Announcement Trailer
  1. God of War Ragnarök - Building a Realm
  2. Mass Effect Legendary Edition Headlines PS Plus In December | GameSpot News
  3. 12 Minutes of Need For Speed Unbound Gameplay
  4. The Witcher Remake To Be Fully Open World | GameSpot News
  5. Far Cry 6: Lost Between Worlds Announcement Trailer
  6. Genshin Impact Genius Invokation TCG New Gameplay Trailer
  7. Warhammer 40,000: Darktide - Launch Trailer
  8. Marvel's Midnight Suns - Official Launch Trailer
  9. Starship Troopers: Extermination - Gameplay Teaser
  10. Season 2 Trailer | Overwatch 2
  11. Portal with RTX | 4K NVIDIA DLSS 3 Comparison Video
  12. Sniper Elite 5 – Conqueror & Airborne Elite Content Packs | PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS5, PS4

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

PlayStation 5
Xbox Series X
PC
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)