Hideo Kojima Hangs Out With Directors Guillermo Del Toro And Mike Flanagan
The Death Stranding creator shares a photo of himself dining with the directors.
Death Stranding creator Hideo Kojima is presumably busy working on a new game, but he's still finding time to dine with famous friends. The video game auteur shared a photo of himself sitting next to movie directors Guillermo del Toro and Mike Flanagan.
Del Toro is a longtime collaborator with Kojima, on top of being known for his work on films like Pan's Labyrinth and The Shape of Water. He was linked to the infamously canceled Silent Hills and appears in Death Stranding.
With our beloved Guillermo @RealGDT and our sweet Flanagan @flanaganfilm, the 3 amigos😍👍 pic.twitter.com/AlZ96NCyWJ— HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) November 30, 2022
Meanwhile, Flanagan has a strong horror pedigree, with recent hits on Netflix including The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass. He's holding a grub-like plush in the photograph.
Earlier this month, Kojima teased his new game with a mysterious poster of Elle Fanning featuring the words, "Who Am I?" There is some speculation this project might be a Death Stranding sequel. Though it's also possible that this work is what Kojima has referred to as "almost like a new medium." One thing that's certain is Kojima is partnering with Xbox Game Studios on a title.
There's a chance Kojima might pull back the curtain on his next game at The Game Awards next week. He's friends with Geoff Keighley, who runs the annual show.
