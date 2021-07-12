Hideo Kojima Doesn't Want You To Call It A Death Stranding Director's Cut

Death Stranding's Director's Cut is on the way, but Kojima himself is not a fan of calling it that. He said on Twitter that Director's Cut often applies more appropriately in the world of film to represent content that was cut from a movie due in part to a movie studio's control over the production. But with Death Stranding's Director's Cut, Kojima pointed out that the game will feature new content not originally even planned for the base game.

"A director's cut in a movie is an additional edit to a shortened version that was either released reluctantly because the director did not have the right to edit it, or because the running time had to be shortened," Kojima said. "In the game, it is not what was cut, but what was additionally produced that was included. Delector's Plus? So, in my opinion, I don't like to call 'director's cut.'"

2/2

In the game, it is not what was cut, but what was additionally produced that was included. Delector's Plus? So, in my opinion, I don't like to call "director's cut". — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) July 12, 2021

Given Kojima's commentary here, it sounds like the decision to call it a director's cut for Death Stranding was a decision made by Sony and not Kojima and his team. For what it's worth, Sony is also releasing a Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut in August, and beyond that, Sony might have plans for additional ones.

The Death Stranding Director's Cut releases on September 24, and Kojima is hopeful to be able to personally edit a trailer or some piece of content for the game. He polled his 3 million Twitter followers about this, and they overwhelmingly agreed that he should be able to.

DEATH STRANDING DIRECTOR'S CUT" will be released on September 24th. This announcement video wasn't edited by me, but would you like to see a PV edited by me as usual? For example, a launch trailer? — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) July 9, 2021

For more, check out GameSpot's rundown of everything in the Death Stranding Director's Cut and what additional Director's Cuts we want to see from Sony in the future.

In other news, Kojima's next game might be a cloud-based title for Xbox, though it's still early days and no official announcements have been made thus far.