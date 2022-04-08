Hey, Look, Destiny 2's Xur Is No Longer Borderline-Worthless

Rejoice, mysterious-merchant-who-sells-tantalizing-items fans: Destiny 2's Xur is no longer bugged. After an extended period in which a bug was causing the armor he sold to have stats that made them worthless for many players, Bungie has sorted out the issue, and Xur is again worth paying a visit. The paracausal horse will no doubt be pleased.

Xur visits Destiny 2 each weekend to sell a randomized assortment of items, including one Exotic weapon and one piece of Exotic armor for each class. While Exotic weapons are all identical to other copies of themselves, Exotic armor features stat rolls like any other piece of armor. And therein lies one of the primary appeals of Xur's visits: It's not only a way to fill out your Exotic collection with anything you may not have otherwise collected, but even if you have everything, it's a way to obtain Exotic armor that either has better stats than the version you already own or at least offers a stat allocation that is more conducive to your play style.

But due to a bug that Bungie only recently acknowledged, those stat rolls were supremely low on every item week after week since the launch of The Witch Queen. They've been bad enough that there was no reason to ever consider purchasing them, unless you were simply missing one of the Exotics from your collection. A patch that rolled out this week was said to resolve the situation, and we can confirm you're no longer condemned to Exotic items topping out at 48 stat points.

Now, with Bungie having resolved the issue, he'll again be worth visiting. You can check out our Xur items and location guide for the full rundown, but right now you'll find him on the EDZ. His assortment of Exotics this week is unfortunately not exceptional, but they do rise above the "complete junk" levels seen over the last month-plus. And on the Legendary item side, Xur has Titan leg armor with a stat roll of 65 (and 26 resilience), which is solid, and a couple of items with 62 stat points for Hunters and Warlocks.

Once Xur departs with the weekly reset on Tuesday, April 12, the Iron Banner will return. You'll want to be sure to pay Lord Saladin a visit at the Tower, as this will be the second-to-last chance you have to cash in any Iron Banner tokens you've accumulated.