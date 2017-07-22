Hey Arnold Movie Will Wrap Up The Classic Series, Check Out This Sneak Peak

Hey Arnold: The Jungle Movie will no doubt be essential viewing for fans of the series. According to Nickelodeon, the upcoming TV movie will "resolve unanswered questions and plotlines–-including Arnold finally getting answers about the whereabouts of his missing parents." At San Diego Comic-Con, we got a sneak peak at the movie in the trailer above.

The video showcases the movie's cast (with 19 of the original voice actors from the series reprising their roles) as they explain all the great things Arnold has done for him and why he should "win the trip to San Lorenzo." It's been 13 years since the series ended, and the new movie will pick up where it left off.

"Original cast members will give new life to Helga, a complicated and cynical girl who puts up a mean front, but is full of extreme emotions; Phoebe, Helga’s confidante and loyal best friend; Harold, a former bully with a tough exterior and soft interior; Rhonda, a fashionista who comes from a preppy and prestigious family; and Olga, Helga’s beautiful, intelligent and friendly older sister; as well as the other colorful characters," said Nickelodeon.

There's also a nod to Arnold's parents at the end of the sneak peak video. Nickelodeon says fans can expect Arnold to finally get some answers as to their mysterious disappearance in the film. The two-hour Hey Arnold: The Jungle Movie will air on TV on Nickelodeon later this year.