Herpes And Time Travel Are The Focus Of This New Gaming TV Show
Future Man is coming to Hulu soon.
Hulu has released the first trailer for Future Man, the streaming network's video game TV show starring Josh Hutcherson from The Hunger Games. Hutcherson plays Josh Futterman, a janitor at a medical company by day and an expert gamer by night.
Somehow, he gets caught up in a time-travelling plot where he must use his gaming skills to stop a doctor from contracting herpes because that will save the planet.
Future Man was created by Sausage Party's Kyle Hunter and Ariel Shaffir, and is executive-produced and directed by Superbad's Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg. It also stars Keith David and Eliza Coupe.
"It references and lives in the world of sci-fi--very happily and wholly--and pulls from these [movies] and TV shows from the last 20 to 25 years," executive producer Ben Karlin said. "There's a lot of James Cameron, Robert Zemekis, and Back to the Future. The show has a genuine love for those things while also trying to be a totally original story. So it just feels very much at home in this world."
Check out GameSpot's previous Future Man coverage here to learn a lot more about it. All 13 episodes of Future Man Season 1 will begin streaming on Tuesday, Nov. 14, only on Hulu.
