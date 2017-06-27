Heroes Of The Storm Summer Event Kicks Off Today

Blizzard has announced the first summer event for Heroes of the Storm. The Sun's Out, Guns Out event begins today, June 27, and introduces a number of summer-themed items and other content to the multiplayer online battle arena game.

From now until the week of July 24, Heroes of the Storm players can get their hands on summer-themed skins for Stitches, Tychus, and Tracer, as well as various surfboard mounts. For the duration of the event, all loot chests purchased using gems or earned through progression (with the exception of Hero-specific chests) will have a chance to drop event skins, sprays, portraits, and mounts. Some of skins and mounts players can acquire during the event include:

Bikini Stitches

Lifeguard Stitches

Power Drench Tychus

Power Briefs Tychus

Slip N' Stream Tracer

Each of the listed skins is available in multiple variations. You can find the full list of event skins and mounts on Blizzard's website.

In addition to the new items, Blizzard is introducing a new Brawl called Pull Party. Each player enters the battle as Stitches, with the object being to pull the opposing players into the pool separating the two sides using Stitches' Hook. There are no XP or talents during Pull Party, and Hook's cooldown has been greatly reduced and its reach extended for the mode.

Additionally, Blizzard has announced a special sweepstakes that will run during the event. In addition to 100,000 weekly giveaways, which range from common loot chest rewards to a "top-of-the-line" PC and peripherals, one Mythic Grand Prize winner will receive an all-expenses-paid trip for two to BlizzCon 2017. More information on the Sun's Out, Guns Out sweepstakes can be found on Blizzard's website.