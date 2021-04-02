Here's Your First Look At Resident Evil Village Running On PS4 Pro

In a surprise announcement in January, Capcom revealed that Resident Evil Village would in fact be launching on Xbox One and PS4, after previously announcing the game exclusively for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC. Today, the publisher shared the first look at the anticipated sequel running on the older hardware.

Courtesy of IGN, you can enjoy around five minutes of familiar Resident Evil Village gameplay running on the PS4 Pro. The footage is strikingly similar to the visual representation on PS5, and, more importantly, seems to maintain a smooth high frame rate for gameplay. There are cases where you can easily spot some lower resolution textures, and the lighting is certainly a lot more accurate on the newer hardware, but otherwise it looks like a potentially great port.

More in-depth comparisons when the game launches might reveal more crucial differences between the two versions, but you may not have to wait that long to get a look at Village for yourself on older consoles. Capcom has previously confirmed that it intends to host another Resident Evil Village showcase in April, although an exact date has not yet been shared. The publisher also confirmed in January that a new demo would launch before the game's release, which only leaves a few weeks.

Resident Evil Village continues the story of Ethan Winters, the series' latest protagonist who was first introduced in Resident Evil 7. Village is said to conclude Winters' story, as he and franchise mainstay, Chris Redfield, travel to an eerie village beset by werewolves and vampires, with Lady Dimitrescu and her blood-sucking daughters at the center of a occult ritual. The game launches on May 7, and you can check out its many editions up for preorder with our guide here.