Here's Who Won The Overwatch World Cup

For the second year in a row, South Korea earned the top spot in the Overwatch World Cup, beating out Team Canada in the finals this year. The South Korean team was the favorite to win going into the tournament, and their performance did not disappoint.

Blizzcon is the yearly culmination of several of Blizzard's major online gaming franchises, and other esports winners from the convention included:

Hearthstone Inn-vitational: Team Grimestreet Grifters

Starcraft Remastered Ultimate Title Fight: Kim "Bisu" Taek Yong

World of Warcraft Arena World Championship: ABC

Heroes of the Storm Global Championship Finals: MVP Black

StarCraft II World Championship Series Global Finals: Lee ‘Rogue’ Byung Ryul

While the various tournaments take up a large part of the overall Blizzcon schedule, the reason most people tune is still for the big game announcements. And if you missed anything from the show (like Overwatch's new map or the cinematic for World of Warcraft's next expansion), you can catch up on all the other big Blizzcon news here.