Here's Who Voices Zelda In The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is releasing very soon, and now another key detail about the RPG has been revealed regarding one of its main characters.

Patricia Summersett, who voiced Princess Zelda in 2017's Breath of the Wild, is coming back to play the character once again in Tears of the Kingdom. Summersett said Nintendo gave her the green light to announce her involvement, and her announcement video is pretty nice and wholesome.

In the video, Summersett talks about how she's amazed that the series was created in part because of Shigeru Miyamoto's love of the outdoors and nature. To honor this, Summersett shared a photo of herself as a child catching a frog in a coffee tin.

"Thank you Nintendo and the wonderful team at Nintendo of America," she said. "The adult in me is honored and the child in me is basically just hot-footed flipping out right now."

I’ve been given the thumbs up by Nintendo to confirm that I am reprising my role as Princess Zelda in Legend of #Zelda: #TearsoftheKingdom.

I’m obviously beyond thrilled to be back (Thank you Nintendo) and looking forward to May 12th! 🧝🏼‍♀️🐸 pic.twitter.com/FDizUzi3Gp — Patricia Summersett (@Summersett_) May 1, 2023

Thank you @Nintendo and the wonderful team at @NintendoAmerica. The adult in me is honoured and the child in me is basically just hot-footed flipping out right now. pic.twitter.com/GwPaqI2CtL — Patricia Summersett (@Summersett_) May 1, 2023

Before this, it was confirmed that Matthew Mercer will voice Ganondorf in Tears of the Kingdom. For more, check out GameSpot's investigation into how big Ganondorf is.

Tears of the Kingdom will be the first Nintendo-published game to retail for $70. Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser explained in an interview that the price will be justified when fans discover how "deeply immersive" this Zelda adventure is.

Copies of Tears of the Kingdom have leaked into the wild and some people are bold enough to stream their footage. As such, it's a good idea to be on high alert for spoilers.

Expectations are high for Tears of the Kingdom, both in terms of quality and commercial success. After all, Breath of the Wild was critically adored and has sold more than 29 million units.