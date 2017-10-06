Here's When The New Justice League Movie Trailer Releases

With New York Comic-Con happening this weekend, a new Justice League trailer arrives soon. DC has released a new poster featuring the various stars of the superhero team-up movie and announced exactly when we'll be seeing a bit more of the upcoming film.

DC shared the poster below on Twitter along with the trailer's date and time. If you're in the US, you may need to get up a bit earlier than usual: the Justice League trailer drops this Sunday, October 8, at 6 AM PT / 9 AM ET / 2 PM BST (12 AM AEDT on October 9). There was no specific tease for what it will contain, but we don't have to wait much longer to find out.

Earlier this week, we got a look at five colorful new Justice League character posters, each focusing on one member of the Justice League: Batman, Aquaman, Wonder Woman, Cyborg, and The Flash. The film sees them team up to take on Steppenwolf (and presumably deal with the absence of Superman in the wake of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice).

Justice League was originally set to be directed by Zack Snyder, who also helmed Dawn of Justice (and Man of Steel before that). However, he had to step away from the film after a personal tragedy, with Avengers director Joss Whedon taking over the project.

Justice League stars Ben Affleck as Batman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ezra Miller as Flash, and Ray Fisher as Cyborg. Its release date is coming up soon: it arrives in theaters on November 17, 2017.