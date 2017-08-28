Here's When The iPhone 8 Will Reportedly Be Revealed

September's almost here, which means that it's just about time to get a look at the next iPhone. According to a new report, the reveal event for the iPhone 8 (or whatever Apple will call it) will be held on September 12.

The Wall Street Journal reported the date today, although Apple has yet to officially announce the event. According to the Journal, this also may be the first iPhone event to be held in the theater at Apple's insanely big, hyper-futuristic "Mothership" office.

The iPhone 7 and 7 Plus.

As for what we can expect from the next iPhone lineup, some of the features are already all but confirmed. According to code found in the development kit for Apple's HomePod speaker, the iPhone 8 will feature face-scanning technology and won't have a home button.

Other features, though, are all based on rumor. Some of the more well-substantiated reports assert that Apple will announce three iPhones: two that are similar in size and spec to this year's iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, and a third that's larger, has an OLED screen, and is bezel-less. It's likely that it will have a limited supply and will run you over $1,000. You can read all of the rumors about the iPhone 8 over at GameSpot sister site CNET.

This next lineup of iPhones--alongside the release of iOS 11--could be particularly good for gamers, as well. Earlier this year, Apple announced several gaming-related projects, such as ARKit for augmented-reality games on iOS, as well as support for Unity, Unreal Engine, and VR headsets on MacOS. Although most of these announcements have been focused on Apple's desktops, it's not inconceivable that we see greater attention paid to mobile gaming at the iPhone reveal event.

We'll report on whatever Apple reveals this September, so keep an eye on GameSpot in the coming weeks.