Here's When The Call Of Duty: WW2 Beta Starts And Ends

Call of Duty: WWII's second beta weekend kicks off on Friday, and we now know the exact start and end times. In a blog post, developer Sledgehammer Games stated the trial will begin on September 1 at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET / 6 PM BST (3 AM AET on September 2 in Australia). It will then end on Monday, September 4 at the same time.

The trial period follows an initial private beta that was held last weekend. The upcoming second phase is coming to both PS4 and Xbox One, and will include a new map, Aachen. In addition, Sledgehammer is adding a new mode and new weapons, and has tweaked a number of details according to fan feedback. Team Deathmatch will now have a kill cap of 100, while kills in Domination will grant players 100 points. The studio has also fixed some loading and hit marker issues. You can read about more of the changes in the works here.

As far as we know, the beta can only be accessed by Comcast Xfinity subscribers and those who pre-order the full game, which launches on November 3 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. If you're unsure, check out some of our Call of Duty: WWII beta gameplay.

In addition to beta access, everyone who pre-orders Call of Duty: WWII gets a cool-looking weapon camo for Zombies mode, and those who play the beta will unlock bonuses for the final game. For more, take a look at our Call of Duty: WWII multiplayer impressions from Gamescom 2017.