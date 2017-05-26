Here's When Telltale's Guardians Of the Galaxy Episode 2 Launches

The next episode of Telltale's Guardians of the Galaxy adventure game is coming soon, the developer announced today. You'll be able to play the second episode, titled Under Pressure, on June 6.

As with other Telltale series, Under Pressure will build upon the choices made in the first episode. In a press release, the developer hinted at parts of the plot, revealing that it'll focus on the Guardians' attempts to use their "mysterious new relic."

"In Under Pressure, the Guardians just can't seem to outrun the past (or their tab), but if they figure out how to control the untold power of their mysterious new relic, they might not have to," Telltale said. "With help from dubious old friends and unwilling new allies, Star-Lord and company scour the galaxy for answers. But how long can they elude the genocidal maniac hunting them? And will simmering tensions finally tear the team apart?"

The series is based on The Guardians of the Galaxy comic book series and the recent films. It is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, iOS, and Android. You can pick up the season pass for $20, or the episodes for $5 each.

You can read our review of the first episode, Tangled Up in Blue, here.