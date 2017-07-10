Here's When Nioh's Defiant Honor DLC Releases

Nioh's Defiant Honor DLC will be available on PlayStation 4 from July 25, developer Team Ninja has confirmed. Speaking on the PlayStation Blog, creative director Tom Lee said new weapons, armor, magic items, and enemies will be introduced in the update.

New difficulty levels and trophies will also be added, in addition to Sanada Yukimura, a legendary character who came to be revered as "the greatest warrior of all Japan." Lee added, "All this action takes place within exciting new stages and numerous sub-missions. So there's plenty of combat to be held and new challenges to be mastered."

"Defiant Honor takes us to Osaka Castle, the largest and most impregnable castle of Sengoku era," he explained. "This add-on features the legendary warrior Sanada Yukimura, serving Tokugawa Ieyasu's archenemy Toyotomi clan, who values honor above all else.

"As tensions brew between the Tokugawa and Toyotomi clans, Sanada Yukimura prepares his men for imminent conflict against the Tokugawa's forces by building a stronghold called the Sanada Maru on the outskirts of the Osaka Castle. With the castle fortified, Tokugawa's forces were faced with a difficult and bloody challenge."

Nioh's Defiant Honor DLC will be available for $9.99 / £9.99 or free if you own the season pass. The previous DLC, Dragon of the North, was released on May 2.

In GameSpot's Nioh review, Miguel Concepcion awarded it a 9/10, saying it offered a "unique perspective and depiction of Japan's warring states period" and an "effective and engrossing spin on Dark Souls-inspired combat and exploration."