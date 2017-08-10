Here's When Hearthstone's Knights Of The Frozen Throne Expansion Unlocks Today

Hearthstone's latest expansion, Knights of the Frozen Throne, releases for all players soon. Blizzard has outlined exactly when it will unlock in regions around the world and shared a schedule for how its single-player content will be rolled out.

Knights of the Frozen Throne won't be available simultaneously worldwide. It will first launch in the Americas, and if everything goes right, it will then unlock in Asia, and then finally in Europe. As a result, Blizzard's estimated release times for Asia and Europe aren't until tomorrow morning, August 11. Here's what time it should be playable by for everyone:

The primary addition in this expansion are 135 new Knights of the Frozen Throne Cards, a selection of which you can see in the gallery above. A new Lifesteal keyword allows you to be healed based on the damage a card deals, while there are also new Legendary Hero cards. When played, these provide your character with a new ability and look. You can read more about all of this in our recent chat with Blizzard about designing the new expansion.

But there's also new single-player content included, and it will be free for everyone. It consists of a prologue, two wings of three boss fights each, and a final battle against the Lich King, with some rewards available for completing certain parts. These Icecrown Citadel missions will be released over the course of the next two weeks. The unlock schedule follows below.

Rise of the Knights of the Frozen Throne: Prologue & Lower Citadel

Americas Region: August 10 12:00 PM PDT / 3 PM EDT

Asia Region: August 11 7:00 AM KST

Europe Region: August 11 5:00 AM CEST

Battle For Icecrown Citadel: Upper Reaches

Americas Region: August 17 10:00 AM PDT / 1 PM EDT

Asia Region: August 18 5:00 AM KST

Europe Region: August 18 12:01 AM CEST

Showdown with the Lich King: The Frozen Throne

Americas Region: August 24 10:00 AM PDT / 1 PM PDT

Asia Region: August 25 5:00 AM KST

Europe Region: August 25 12:01 AM CEST

If you haven't already done so, Blizzard still has a special pre-order offer going on for Knights of the Frozen Throne. You can pre-purchase 50 packs at a discounted price of $50, which will also get you a special card back.