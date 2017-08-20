Here's When Game Of Thrones Season 8 Could Start Shooting

HBO's Game of Thrones is coming to an end. The current seventh season is finishing up this month, and there is only one further season planned (at least before the prequels). Season 7 premiered later than usual, debuting in July, and fans may be wondering what the schedule will be for the eighth and final season.

Now we have some kind of idea as to what it might be. Actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who plays Jaime Lannister, told Collider that he's due to return to set in October to shoot Season 8. He added that he expects to receive his script for Season 8 in the coming weeks in advance of the start of shooting.

"I'm very curious," Coster-Waldau said about the Season 8 scripts.

According to Collider, Season 7 shot from the end of August 2016 through February 2017. Season 8 has only six episodes, though they could each be feature-length, so it's possible the shooting schedule for the final season won't be any shorter.

Assuming shooting starts in October for Season 8 and takes as long as Season 7, it might not be finished until April 2018. If the post-production process is similar to Season 7, it could be that Season 8 airs around September 2018. None of this is confirmed and is only based on past trends. HBO has yet to give any specifics about when Season 8 will air.

Game of Thrones Season 7, Episode 6 aired tonight on HBO. Keep checking back with GameSpot for lots more on this episode.



There are as many as five Game of Thrones prequels in the works, though HBO says it would be happy if only one ever made it to air.