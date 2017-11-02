Here's When Call Of Duty: WW2 Releases On PS4, Xbox One, And PC

Call of Duty: WWII is almost here. The game officially launches tomorrow, November 3, but players who want to get their hands on it right away won't have to wait too much longer, as we now know when it will go live.

In the US, Call of Duty: WWII unlocks right at 9 PM PT/12 AM ET on both Steam and Xbox One. It hasn't been confirmed when the game goes live on PlayStation 4, but it should presumably be at that time as well.

Players in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East can begin playing at 12 AM GMT. Those in Japan and Australia/New Zealand, meanwhile, can start playing right now, as the game is already available in those regions.

Call of Duty: WWII is the latest installment in Activision's blockbuster series. The game features a 48-player social space, which we recently got a look at. We also learned roughly how long it takes to complete its single-player campaign mode. Call of Duty: WWII's first DLC pack, The Resistance, was revealed earlier this week and launches for PS4 on January 30; it'll roll out on Xbox One and PC a month later.