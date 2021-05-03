Here's What's New To PlayStation Now In May, Including Streets Of Rage 4 And Jump Force

If you're a PlayStation Now subscriber, you now have three new games to play. Nioh, Streets of Rage 4, and Jump Force are available on the PlayStation streaming service across PS5, PS4, and PC.

All three games can now be streamed across Now-compatible devices. However, while Nioh will be available indefinitely, Jump Force and Streets of Rage 4 will be taken off the service later this year. Jump Force is playable until August 2, while Streets of Rage 4 will leave the service on November 1.

In other PlayStation Now news, Sony is actively rolling out 1080p streaming for games that support that resolution. You'll need an internet speed of at least 15 Mbps, but it's a welcome improvement in quality for a service that's been capped at 720p since its launch. As a reminder, some PS Now games can be downloaded instead of streamed to PS4 and PS5 consoles, and these games already support native resolutions up to 4K.

Nioh, which originally launched back in 2017, is one of the most successful Souls-like titles. It still plays great, although it should be noted that this is the PS4 version. As a result, it won't have any of the additional bells and whistles that were rolled out recently for the native PS5 and PC versions of Nioh.

Streets of Rage 4, meanwhile, is a contemporary sequel to the storied Streets of Rage series of brawlers. Developer Dotemu pulled off an impressive achievement in making a modern game that still stays true to a franchise from the 1990s. GameSpot praised the game in our Streets of Rage 4 review, lauding its soundtrack, visuals, and mechanics.

Finally, Jump Force is a fighting game featuring characters from an assortment of manga series, including Dragon Ball, Naruto, and One Piece. It successfully captures the styles of the various unique fighters but struggles with its story, as explained in GameSpot's Jump Force review.