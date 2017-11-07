Here's What's New In GTA Online This Week

As GTA Online continues to grow and grow with no sign of slowing down, Rockstar of course is not going to stop supporting the mode with new content and activities anytime soon. The developer today announced the newest updates for GTA Online, which include a new mode, a new vehicle, discounts, and more.

The new mode is called Dogfight. This is a 1v1 aerial battle mode where you'll get into a plane and try to take down your enemy. Coinciding with the launch is the nice bonus of double GTA$ and RP now through November 13. The new vehicle in GTA Online this week is the P-45 Nokota, a classic plane that you can pick up from Warstock Cache & Carry and then use it for the new Dogfight mode if you want. Check it out in the image below.

This week's sales cover things like the Dynasty 8 real estate company and the Ammu-Nation gun store, while quite a few vehicle and customization options are discounted. Everything listed below is 25 percent off through November 13 (and Smuggler's Run tattoos are marked down by 25 percent for the week):

DYNASTY 8

25% off Executive Office Renovations

25% off Executive Garage Renovations

25% off Executive Custom Auto Shop Renovations

AMMU-NATION

25% off Body Armor

25% off Ammo

VEHICLE & CUSTOMIZATION SAVINGS

25% off the Pegassi Torero (Sports Classic)

25% off the Dune FAV (Weaponized Vehicle - both Buy It Now & Trade Price)

25% off Liveries (all vehicles)

25% off Bullet proof tires

25% off Vehicle armor (land vehicles & aircraft)

Rockstar also announced this week's Premium Stunt race and time trial; the Premium Stunt race is Vinewood Downhill, and it's locked to bikes alone. The Time Trial, meanwhile, is Great Ocean Highway. In the Premium race, the top three finishers get GTA$ and everyone earns triple RP. For the Time Trial, beating the par time gets you an allotment of GTA$ and RP.

With some 85 million copies shipped, GTA V is now the best-selling game ever in the US, surpassing Wii Sports, according to Take Two. As for GTA Online, multiple years after launch, it just had its best quarter ever in terms of revenue.