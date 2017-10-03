Here's What's New In GTA 5 Online This Week On PS4, Xbox One, And PC

Rockstar has rolled out the latest update for Grand Theft Auto V. This week, GTA Online players can pick up yet another new aircraft and take part in a new Adversary mode, Stockpile.

Stockpile is described as a "jet-fueled take on capture-the-flag." The mode supports two to four teams and up to 16 players, all of whom are piloting aircraft equipped with machine guns and missiles. The object of Stockpile is to snag as much loot as you can and bring it back to your base; the team with the largest haul by the end of the round will be declared the winner. To commemorate Stockpile's launch, players can earn double GTA$ and RP from the mode until October 9.

Also available now is the new Mammoth Mogul. This heavily armed plane comes outfitted with a .50 caliber turret and a front-facing machine gun, and it can be upgraded with additional features like jet-assisted takeoff and a bay for explosives. You can purchase a Mammoth Mogul from Warstock Cache & Carry.

Continuing the aerial theme, this week's batch of discounts revolves primarily around aircraft. For a limited time, players can get 25% off of the following items and upgrades:

Hangar Workshop

Engine Upgrades (all vehicles)

Armor Upgrades (all vehicles)

Aircraft Handling Upgrades

Aircraft Weapons Upgrades

Flight and Air Racing Suits

Mobile Operation Center Cabs

APC (both Buy it Now & Trade Price)

Progen T20 (Super)

Lastly, this week's Premium Race is Around the Docks, which is restricted to motorbikes. As usual, all who participate in the race will earn triple RP, and the players who finish in the top three will be rewarded with a substantial GTA$ bonus. The Time Trial this week is Power Station. Those who manage to best the target time will earn a hefty GTA$ and RP reward.