Here's What's New In GTA 5 Online This Week On PS4, Xbox One, And PC

Rockstar has announced the latest batch content and bonuses for Grand Theft Auto V. This week, GTA Online players can add a brand-new plane to their fleet and find discounts on a range of aerial vehicles and items.

Starting today, players can purchase the Buckingham Howard NX-25, a sleek new aircraft that "combines all the classic beauty of the golden age of aviation with utterly blistering performance." The plane is available to purchase from Elitas Travel. You can see a screenshot of it below.

Rockstar has also extended bonuses for Bombushka Run, the new team-based mode that pits two squads of up to four players against each other: one side piloting the heavily armed RM-10 Bombushka plane, the other trying to bring it down with Buzzard Attack Helicopters. Players now have until October 2 to earn double GTA$ and RP rewards from the mode. You can also get double rewards from all Bunker-based Adversary Modes, and Biker Business Production and Bunker Research & Manufacturing will run 25% faster than normal until October 2.

As mentioned above, GTA Online players can also find discounts on a number of aircraft and related items this week. These include:

LSIA Hangar 1 -- 15% off

Fort Zancudo Hangar A2 -- 25% off

Hangar Floor Graphics & Lighting -- 25% off

Savage (Helicopter) -- 35% off (Buy it Now and Trade Price)

Buckingham Swift (Helicopter) -- 35% off (both livery models)

Buckingham Swift Deluxe (Helicopter) -- 40% off

Parachutes (including Bags & Smoke Trails) -- 25% off

Players can also pick up a couple of land vehicles at a discount this week. The Annis RE-7B, Western Nightblade, and Principe Lectro are all available for 25% off for a limited time.

Finally, this week's Premium Race is Wall Climb, which is locked to Super-class vehicles. All those who participate in the race will earn triple RP, but the top three finishers will be awarded with a substantial GTA$ payout. The Time Trial this week is Vinewood Bowl. Players who can beat the target time will receive a handsome GTA$ and RP reward.