Here's What's New In GTA 5 Online This Week On PS4, Xbox One, And PC

Rockstar has revealed this week's batch of content and bonuses for Grand Theft Auto V. Along with a slew of discounts on aircraft and ground vehicles, GTA Online players can get their hands on a classy new car this week.

Beginning today, players can add the Dewbauchee Rapid GT Classic to their collections. Rockstar describes the car as a "deeply customizable Sports Classic." You can pick one up from Legendary Motorsport.

Rockstar is also extending double rewards for Motor Wars. Players can now earn double GTA$ and RP by playing the mode until September 18. Additionally, players have until that day to earn double payouts from all Rockstar-created Stunt Races. You can also get double GTA$ and RP this week by completing Smuggler's Run Sell Missions, while Bodyguards and Associates will earn double GTA$ salaries as part of SecuroServ's Employee Appreciation Week.

As for discounts, players can get 25% off aircraft engines and armor upgrades, as well as 25% off countermeasures in their Hangar Workshop. Engine and armor upgrades for all cars are likewise 25% off this week, and players can pick up the Truffade Nero and the Pegassi Tempesta for 25% off.

Finally, this week's Premium Stunt Race is Big M, which is restricted to motorbikes. As usual, all players who participate will earn triple RP, but those who finish within the top three will earn a hefty GTA$ payout. The Time Trial this week LSIA. Players who beat the target time will receive a significant GTA$ and RP reward.