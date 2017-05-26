Here's What You Can Watch For Free On Vudu In June

Vudu has announced the latest set of movies that it will be streaming for free next month. The streaming site, owned by Walmart, began streaming select movies for free last year on its Vudu on Us service.

Starting June 1, there about a dozen new films available from many different genres, including Hannibal, Antitrust, and The Legend of Bruce Lee, which tells the story of the legendary martial arts star. Films are available to watch at no charge, but they are supported by ads.

The Legend of Bruce Lee will only be available for free on Vudu on Us for the month of June. It's also your last chance to watch My Week with Marilyn, Brothers, and True Grit for free, as those films will leave Vudu on Us at the end of the month too. Check out the full list of what's coming and what's going below.

Vudu June 2017 Arrivals

The Legend of Bruce Lee

Igor

Material Girls

Hannibal

Some Girls

Antitrust

Desperately Seeking Susan

Aftershock

Rollerball

The Mod Squad

Submarine

Saved!

Quartet

Vudu June 2017 Departures

Brothers

My Week with Marilyn

The Legend of Bruce Lee

True Grit

Check out the full list of Vudu's free-to-watch movies over on its website and check out our story on what's new and leaving Hulu and Netflix in June as well.