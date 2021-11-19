Here's What The Ubisoft Entertainment Center Park Might Look Like

Ubisoft has announced more details about its plans to open a Ubisoft Entertainment Center, while it has also released a piece of concept art to show what it might look like. Additionally, the company re-confirmed that it still plans to make a large-scale Ubisoft theme park further down the road.

Ubisoft is working with Storyland Studios on the Ubisoft Entertainment Center, which will be housed at Studios Occitanie Méditerranée in France. It's described as a "multi-brand themed entertainment experience" and the "first in a series of centers that will immerse fans and newcomers alike in fully interactive worlds based on Ubisoft’s popular game franchises."

Concept art for the Ubisoft Entertainment Center

Studios Occitanie Méditerranée is located on France's Mediterranean coast and is a 40-minute drive from Montpellier, which is the home of Rayman series creator Ubisoft Montpellier. The space is 88 hectares (~200 acres) and is comprised of a movie studio, as well as retail, dining, and hospitality services. It's slated to open in 2025.

Ubisoft said in its news release that Storyland Studios--whose clients have included Universal Studios and Legoland--came up with the concept, while Alterface developed "cutting-edge gamification" technology called Wander that will be used at the site.

In addition, Ubisoft is working with Storyland Studios on a Ubisoft theme park, but no details are available yet.

In 2015, Ubisoft announced that it would create a "next-generation" theme park in Malaysia featuring the company's brands. This never happened, and a spokesperson for Ubisoft told reporter Stephen Totilo that "theme parks are complex projects... [not all] get fully realized." The spokesperson said Ubisoft amassed a "wealth of knowledge and experience" from its stalled park in Malaysia that it will apply to its new deal with Storyland. GameSpot has followed up with Ubisoft in an attempt to get more insight on the company's plans to get into the theme park business.

While Ubisoft's theme park might still be some time off, Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Japan opened earlier this year, and similar parks in Orlando and Hollywood are currently being constructed. The park is expanding with a Donkey Kong area in 2024.