Here's What The Nintendo Switch Online App Will Let You Do With Splatoon 2

Nintendo revealed some more details on Splatoon 2's online mode during today's Nintendo Direct broadcast. Players will be able to access an online service called SplatNet 2 via the new Nintendo Switch Online smartphone app.

With SplatNet 2, players can track various stats, such as the amount of turf they have inked and the weapons and gear they use most. Additionally, the service allows players to view a stage schedule to see which maps are in the queue for each of the game's online modes. Players can also purchase new gear and weapons through SplatNet and pick it up the next time they play the game.

Most notably, the Nintendo Switch Online app allows players to set up private battles. It also allows you to communicate with other players via voice chat; during a match, the app automatically divides players up according to their in-game teams, so you can only chat privately with your teammates.

Nintendo had previously said that the Nintendo Switch Online app will be central to the console's paid online service, which rolls out in 2018. However, a "limited" version of the app will launch alongside Splatoon 2 on July 21 and be free to use until next year. Nintendo didn't specify if players will be required to purchase the cumbersome Splatoon 2 headset in order to voice chat with others via the app.

One week before Splatoon 2 releases, players will be able to participate in the game's first Splatfest through a demo, which can be downloaded from the Nintendo Switch Eshop beginning today. The first Splatfest takes place on July 15 and only runs from 3-7 PM PT / 6-10 PM ET / 5-9 PM BST.