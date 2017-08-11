Here's What Games You Can Play For Free This Weekend

Those on the hunt for a new game to play this weekend have a few options to choose from. In addition to For Honor's free trial, Saints Row IV is currently free to play on Steam. Developer ArenaNet is also giving players a chance to sample the newest expansion for Guild Wars 2 at no cost ahead of its release next month.

Beginning today, Steam users interested in trying Saints Row IV can give the game a go for free until 1 PM PT/4 PM ET on Sunday, August 13. If you're tempted to purchase it, you can also snag the game at a steep discount; Steam is currently offering sales on all editions of Saints Row IV. Users can pick up the standard title for $3.74 (75% off its normal price of $15), while the Game of the Century Edition, which includes all of its DLC, runs for $4 (normally $20). These offers expire at 10 AM PT/1 PM ET on August 14.

Saints Row IV

Meanwhile, Guild War 2's newest expansion, Path of Fire, is also free to preview this weekend. New and existing players can experience part of its opening story and "explore the Crystal Oasis map astride the raptor mount." Players who don't already have a Guild Wars 2 account can create a free one on ArenaNet's website and play the demo immediately. This free preview likewise ends on August 13; the full expansion is slated to launch on September 22 and introduces new zones, elite specializations, and other content to the MMO.

Lastly, PC, PS4, and Xbox One players have a chance to jump into Ubisoft's swordfighting game, For Honor, for free until August 13. Ubisoft is giving all players access to the entire game during its free trial, including its single-player campaign, five multiplayer modes, and entire roster of heroes. PS4 players need a PS Plus subscription to try the game, while Xbox One players need an Xbox Live Gold membership. Those who'd like to purchase it can also get a discount; all versions of the game are on sale for 50% off until August 14 on PC and August 20 on PS4/Xbox One. For Honor's Season 3, "Grudge & Glory," begins next week, on August 15.

If you're still looking for something new to try, a free demo for NBA Live 18 is also now available on PS4 and Xbox One. Players can face off in a standard game that pits the Golden State Warriors against the Cleveland Cavaliers in a rematch of the NBA Finals. The demo also gives fans a chance to check out The Rise, a sort of prologue for The One mode. Any progress made in the demo can be transferred to the full game, which releases on September 15. Anyone who pre-orders NBA Live 18 can save 33%, dropping its price from $60 to $40.