Here's What Destiny 2's PC Beta Includes

Destiny 2's PC beta is coming up in a couple of weeks, and today Bungie revealed what will be playable when it goes live.

In its weekly update, Bungie announced that PC players can look forward to the opening Homecoming story mission, the Inverted Spire Strike, and the Countdown and Control competitive multiplayer modes.

This is the same assortment of modes that was available in the console beta; however, Bungie also revealed that it'll be testing a new map. Whereas console players could play Control on the Midtown map, PC players will get to battle on Javelin-4.

Notably, Bungie did not say that PC players will get a chance to check out Destiny 2's new social space. During the console beta, The Farm was made available for a very short time, but it doesn't seem that PC players will get that opportunity.

Bungie also detailed what its goals are for the PC beta. As this is the first game that Bungie has developed for PC in many years, the studio is focused on working out bugs and issues before release. It stated that it wants to "test the functionality for Destiny 2 on a new platform, give PC players their first taste of Destiny 2 in action, and leave a world of surprises in store for the final version of the game."

The beta begins for people who have pre-ordered the game on August 28, and it opens to the public on August 29. It ends on August 31. You can check out the minimum and recommended specs for the beta here. Destiny 2 officially launches on PC on October 24.