Here's The Xbox Scorpio Chip

It's a big year for Microsoft on the console front, as the company will launch a new system, Project Scorpio, this holiday. We're expecting to learn more about it at E3 or sooner, and now, engineering lead Mike Ybarra has teased the super-powerful console yet again.

Posting on Twitter, Ybarra shared a picture of Scorpio's chip, with emojis for Scorpio, the muscly arms, a gaming controller, and more. Here's the tweet:

In other Scorpio news, Microsoft announced recently that the console will launch in China this year. It's notable since Xbox One wasn't released in China until after it came out in the US and other major regions.

More details on Scorpio will presumably be discussed at E3 next month, during Microsoft's briefing on the afternoon of June 11. Keep checking back with GameSpot for the latest.

All Xbox One games work on Scorpio, though the Scorpio editions can look and perform better, in some cases, if developers want to do that. It is a similar situation with PS4 and PS4 Pro.