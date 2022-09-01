Here's The Last Of Us Part 1 Compared To The Original Version

When The Last of Us first arrived on PS3 in 2013, developer Naughty Dog earned acclaim for a game that managed to draw an unbelievable amount of power from the older PlayStation hardware during its twilight year on the market. So how does that version compare to The Last of Us Part 1 on PS5? It's naturally a night-and-day difference, but one that you can only really appreciate when you see the two games side by side.

Naughty Dog's remake has been nothing short of comprehensive, updating the PS3 swansong to the same standard as 2021's The Last of Us Part 2. Multiple graphical modes are present, ranging from the usual 4K 30fps fidelity mode to a 60fps performance mode that hovers at around 1440p with dynamic resolution scaling in play. For GameSpot's testing, the original PS3 version of The Last of Us was placed next to the PS5 version in fidelity mode, which you can see more of below:

It's worth noting that another visual mode available in The Last of Us Part 1 allows users with a 120Hz screen to use fidelity mode at 40fps, allowing the game to reach a sweet spot between high-quality graphics and a smoother frame rate. Aside from those technical extras, Naughty Dog's remake has several features that brings the game up to the same level as The Last of Us Part 2, such as more realistic skin textures, natural lighting, and some impressive reflections in the environment.

"It's an unrelenting tour de force that strategically leverages the power of the PlayStation 5 to push its story and themes a little further," Jake Dekker wrote in GameSpot's The Last of Us Part 1 review. "Slight though many of them may be, all its enhancements serve the story, and the story is just as good as it was nine years ago."