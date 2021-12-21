Here's Steam's Top-Selling November Games

Valve has released a list of Steam's top-selling games for November. The 20 games aren't ranked in any order and comprise quite the range of genres, from multiple simulation titles--Farming Simulator 22, Russian Fishing 4, and Unpacking--to AAA games like Halo Infinite, Battlefield 2042, and Forza Horizon 5.

You can check out the full list below. Rifling through some of the lesser-known titles: Dysmantle is an open-world set in an apocalypse. Gunfire Reborn is a roguelike-RPG with first person shooter elements, a mashup of different genres that should appeal to players who enjoyed Hades. Fate Seeker II is praised by Youxiawang (游侠网) for combining the wuxia genre with detective elements to a unique effect, an intriguing new twist on a classic genre.

We, of course, have our own thoughts about certain titles included in Steam's November top 20 list. You can check out our Halo Infinite review, Battlefield 2042 review, and Forza Horizon 5 review.

Steam's November Top-Selling Games

Dysmantle

Football Manager 2022

Farming Simulator 22

Gunfire Reborn

Russian Fishing 4

Battlefield 2042

Tavern Master

Jurassic World Evolution 2

Final Fantasy V

Blue Reflection Second Light

Unpacking

The Last Stand Aftermath

Halo Infinite

Fate Seeker II

Forza Horizon 5

Moncage

Ruined King: A League of Legends Story

Sherlock Holmes Chapter One

Bright Memory: Infinite

Exo One

Steam's winter sale is also set to kick-off soon, if you'd like to pick up any of the above titles or ones on our best games of 2021 list. The annual winter sale will be live from December 22 at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET / 6 PM GMT until January 5, 2022.