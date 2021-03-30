Here's Stadia And Discord Running On Xbox Series X's Browser

Earlier in March, Microsoft started testing its updated Chromium-powered Edge browser for the Xbox Series X, giving access to users in the Alpha Skip Ahead group, as reported by The Verge. Now, one tester with access to the upgraded browser has shown the console running both Discord and Google Stadia.

According to The Verge editor Tom Warren who posted the short videos on Twitter, the browser is still a bit buggy in its beta iteration. Discord, for example, won't allow mic input for users going through the Series X's browser, but everything else works as expected.

Discord also works on Xbox Series X with the new Microsoft Edge Chromium version. It's all very early and still in alpha testing so mic input doesn't work yet, but you can join calls, text chat, and use Discord as you would on the web 👍 pic.twitter.com/ldkRcrWkZ2 — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) March 30, 2021

Warren also posted a short clip of Google Stadia running through the console's browser, which included him firing up Destiny 2. While the clip doesn't show the game actually running, it seemed to load up fine on the Series X.

here's Google Stadia running on an Xbox Series X, thanks to the new Microsoft Edge Chromium browser that's in testing pic.twitter.com/i0RbL0p4OX — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) March 30, 2021

While playing games in Stadia through a browser on a console may seem like a roundabout way to access them, Stadia has some exclusives that the Xbox doesn't, and having access to both will save gamers from having to re-buy the same game on different platforms.

Microsoft hasn't revealed when the new browser will be getting a wider release on the Xbox Series X, but gamers who are part of the Alpha Skip Ahead testing group can go ahead and have a play with it now.