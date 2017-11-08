Here's How Much Star Wars Battlefront 2's Loot Crates Cost

You can earn crates through gameplay or by purchasing them.

Last updated by on

10 Comments
Star Wars Battlefront 2 - 6 New Maps You Haven't Seen
  1. Star Wars Battlefront 2 Early Access First Mission, Multiplayer, and Loot Crates
  2. Star Wars Battlefront 2 - Tree-Top Battling On Kashyyyk Gameplay
  3. Star Wars Battlefront 2 - Killstreaks On Kamino - Gameplay
  4. The History of Call of Duty’s World War 2 Games
  5. Destiny 2 Faction Token Farming Exploit
  6. GS News Update: Star Wars Battlefront 2 Origin/EA Access Trial Now Live On Xbox One And PC
  7. Rainbow Six Siege - Operation White Noise: Mok Myeok Tower Trailer
  8. GS News Update: Call Of Duty: WW2 Doubles Infinite Warfare's Launch Sales
  9. GS News Update: PS5 And Next Xbox Are "Minimum Of Two Years" Away, Ubisoft Predicts
  10. How Cuphead's Most Notorious Boss Was Made
  11. Xbox One X Verdict And Call Of Duty's Return to WW2 - The Lobby
  12. Need For Speed Payback Review
Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Star Wars Battlefront 2 - 6 New Maps You Haven't Seen

Related
Star Wars Battlefront II
Follow

Star Wars Battlefront II is set to launch in a little over a week, and while the game will give away new characters and maps as free DLC to all players, it will also include microtransactions in the form of loot crates. Now we know how much they'll cost in the full title.

Crates can be acquired in Battlefront II through gameplay or using the game's virtual currency, Crystals, which in turn can be purchased with real money. Crystals are sold in various packs, with EA Access members saving 10% off of them; the cheapest runs for $4.49 (or $5 for non-Access members) and nets you 500 Crystals, while the $90 ($100) pack includes 12,000. You can find the prices for non-Access members on the Xbox Store.

Players can use Crystals to purchase Hero, Trooper, and Starfighter crates. Each one includes "one or two" Star Cards, crafting parts, and an additional item, which can range from emotes, weapons, victory poses, and other kinds of Star Cards. Hero crates cost 110 Crystals each; Starfighter crates cost 120 Crystals; and Trooper crates cost 200 Crystals apiece, which ultimately works out to 60 crates for $100.

No Caption Provided
Gallery image 1Gallery image 2Gallery image 3

Loot crates were the subject of much controversy during Battlefront II's open beta last month. We recently shared our thoughts on how Battlefront II's microtransactions work and why they are a big problem in a recent episode of The Lobby. Following the beta, developer DICE spoke out about the issue to assure fans that the game won't be pay-to-win and made changes to how crates work due to their negative feedback.

"As a balance goal, we're working towards having the most powerful items in the game only earnable via in-game achievements," DICE explained. "You have to earn the right to be able to upgrade Star Cards and unlock most weapons. You can only upgrade or unlock them if you have reached a high enough rank, which is determined by playing the game."

Star Wars Battlefront II releases for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on November 17. Origin/EA Access subscribers can get a taste of the game ahead of launch, as its early access trial went live today on Xbox One and PC. That lets you play up to 10 hours of the game.

This story has been updated.

Filed under:
Star Wars Battlefront II
PlayStation 4
Xbox One
PC
    •   View Comments (10)
    Join the conversation
    There are 10 comments about this story
    Load Comments (10)