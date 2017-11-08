Here's How Much Star Wars Battlefront 2's Loot Crates Cost

Star Wars Battlefront II is set to launch in a little over a week, and while the game will give away new characters and maps as free DLC to all players, it will also include microtransactions in the form of loot crates. Now we know how much they'll cost in the full title.

Crates can be acquired in Battlefront II through gameplay or using the game's virtual currency, Crystals, which in turn can be purchased with real money. Crystals are sold in various packs, with EA Access members saving 10% off of them; the cheapest runs for $4.49 (or $5 for non-Access members) and nets you 500 Crystals, while the $90 ($100) pack includes 12,000. You can find the prices for non-Access members on the Xbox Store.

Players can use Crystals to purchase Hero, Trooper, and Starfighter crates. Each one includes "one or two" Star Cards, crafting parts, and an additional item, which can range from emotes, weapons, victory poses, and other kinds of Star Cards. Hero crates cost 110 Crystals each; Starfighter crates cost 120 Crystals; and Trooper crates cost 200 Crystals apiece, which ultimately works out to 60 crates for $100.

Loot crates were the subject of much controversy during Battlefront II's open beta last month. We recently shared our thoughts on how Battlefront II's microtransactions work and why they are a big problem in a recent episode of The Lobby. Following the beta, developer DICE spoke out about the issue to assure fans that the game won't be pay-to-win and made changes to how crates work due to their negative feedback.

"As a balance goal, we're working towards having the most powerful items in the game only earnable via in-game achievements," DICE explained. "You have to earn the right to be able to upgrade Star Cards and unlock most weapons. You can only upgrade or unlock them if you have reached a high enough rank, which is determined by playing the game."

Star Wars Battlefront II releases for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on November 17. Origin/EA Access subscribers can get a taste of the game ahead of launch, as its early access trial went live today on Xbox One and PC. That lets you play up to 10 hours of the game.

This story has been updated.