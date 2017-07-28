Here's How Much Overwatch League Players Can Make Per Year

Blizzard has revealed base salaries, benefits, and more details for players looking to sign with the Overwatch League for its first season.

Teams will be able to sign players to one-year contracts within the August 1 to October 30 signing window. The minimum salary for players is $50,000 per year.

In addition to a base salary, players will receive health insurance, retirement plans, housing for the season, and at least 50% of prize pool winnings (distributed among a team). The total bonuses in Season 1 will amount to $3.5 million, and at least $1 million of it will be awarded to the Season 1 champion team.

Addressing roster and team composition questions, Blizzard also clarified that teams can have between six and 12 players with no "region locking" on the basis of players' home countries or nationalities. You can find all the details on the Overwatch League website.

Blizzard recently revealed the owners of the first seven Overwatch League teams, which include big names in traditional sports. The Overwatch League is set to launch later in 2017.