Here's How Many Post-Credit Scenes Spider-Man: Homecoming Has

Post and mid-credit scenes are an important part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, often hinting at characters and plots to come in the interconnected world. It has now been reported that the upcoming Spider-Man: Homecoming will have two post-credit scenes.

The news comes via Polygon, based on reports from early screenings of the movie, which hits theaters next month. It is unknown what the scenes contain, and as the site points, the matter is complicated by the fact that Homecoming is a co-production between Marvel and Sony.

Although the film is part of the MCU, Sony owns the movie rights to Spider-Man and associated characters. Sony are already planning their own series of Spidey spinoffs, starting with Venom in 2018. So it is unknown if the post-credit Homecoming scenes tease these films, or if they will relate to upcoming films within the MCU. Given that Spider-Man will appear in 2018's Avengers: Infinity War, it's possible one might link to that epic Marvel team-up.

Spider-Man: Homecoming stars Tom Holland, Robery Downey Jr, Michael Keaton, Marisa Tomei, and Donald Glover. Earlier this month, Holland confirmed that it would be the first part of a trilogy. "There is still a lot of room for Peter Parker and Spider-Man, especially, to grow in the next two movies," he said. "He's definitely not the finished article by the end of Homecoming and I really look forward to exploring the different ways he can grow up. It's going to be an exciting couple of movies."

The movie hits theaters on July 7. Check out the latest trailer here.